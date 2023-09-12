The Peronist government of Argentina and the team of libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei entered into a new public discussion at the beginning of the week: this time, the topic was sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

Diana Mondino, candidate for deputy and tipped to be Minister of Foreign Affairs if Milei is elected in October, said in an interview with the English newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend that “the rights of the islanders will be respected”.

It was a reference to a referendum held in 2013 among the inhabitants of the Falklands, in which 99.8% of the islands’ inhabitants voted in favor of maintaining the archipelago’s status as an overseas territory dependent on the United Kingdom. The Argentine government considers the consultation to be illegal.

“Many years can pass, but no decision can be imposed on other people, not on Argentines, not on anyone else. Decisions can no longer be imposed, this has to end”, stated Mondino, indicating that a possible Milei administration will give up disputes over the Falklands.

“The rights of the islanders will be respected, must be respected and cannot be disrespected. The concept that you can impose on people what you can do or what you should do is very feudal and naive,” said Mondino.

This Monday (11), in an interview with Rádio Nacional, the current secretary of the Falklands, Antarctica and South Atlantic of the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guillermo Carmona, said that Mondino’s stance “threatens the national sovereignty” of the country.

“On the one hand, he proposes the recognition of the islanders, with total ignorance about the Argentine constitutional regime, and, with his declarations, he gives rise to an alleged right to self-determination that Argentina and the international community reject,” said Carmona.

In 1982, Argentina and the United Kingdom came into conflict over the Falklands, in a war that ended in British victory and caused the deaths of 649 Argentines, 255 Britons and three natives of the islands. (With EFE Agency)