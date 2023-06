How did you feel about the content of this article?

Even worn down by the economic slowdown and inflation, Sergio Massa will be the government candidate in the Argentine election, in October | Photo: EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The governing coalition in Argentina announced a turnaround on Friday night (23) and the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, will be the Peronist candidate in the presidential election in October.

“Our candidate for president will be Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi will accompany him as a candidate for vice president. We recognize comrades Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro and Daniel Scioli, who believed in the unity of Peronism, putting the collective before the individual”, reported on Twitter the União pela Pátria, new name of the government coalition Frente de Todos.

The message refers to Argentina’s Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, who on Thursday (22) had been named as an opponent of the current ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, in the Peronist primaries in August.

Now, both are out of the running for Massa, who will have the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Agustín Rossi, as his deputy candidate, try to keep the political group of President Alberto Fernández and Vice Cristina Kirchner in the Casa Rosada.

Massa will not have an easy life: Peronism suffers the wear and tear of the economic slowdown and uncontrolled inflation in Argentina, which in May reached 114.2% in the interannual indicator.