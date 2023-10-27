Sergio Massa after his electoral victory, on October 22 in Buenos Aires. Marcos Brindicci (Getty Images)

Peronism has a great nose for power. He knows that it is now held by Sergio Massa and is rallying behind him ahead of the second presidential round. The Minister of Economy and official candidate led a meeting of provincial governors this Thursday to prepare the electoral campaign against his rival, the ultra Javier Milei. The mobilization of territorial power was key to Massa’s victory in the first round, which he won with 36.7% of the votes compared to Milei’s 30%, but he will once again have a prominent role for the final battle at the polls. on November 19.

The large attendance reflects the importance of the meeting. 18 of the 24 provincial governors were present: all the Peronists and those from three provincial parties that will play in favor of Massa in the election: the leader of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, and who will replace her as of December 10, Alberto Weretilneck ; that of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez; and that of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Aguad. The dissident Peronist Omar Perotti—governor of Santa Fe—did not want to miss the meeting despite being traveling in Saudi Arabia with his colleague from Cordoba Juan Schiaretti and connected via video call. Massa was also accompanied by his vice presidential candidate, Agustín Rossi, and by the Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro.

“The Argentine Republic faces challenges of magnitude that can only be resolved by a political leader with experience, capacity and conviction to face the difficulties. A leader who adds, unites and builds,” those present highlighted in a statement. In it they also expressed the political will to end the political rift in Argentina through a federal government of national unity. Weretilnek was the most direct when asking for the vote for Massa: “The country as we know it is at risk with the other candidate.”

Massa’s followers carry a flag of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández during the celebrations after the first round. Mario De Fina (AP)

The number of governors present at the Massa meeting hides a reality: Peronism lost six provinces in this year’s regional elections. San Luis, San Juan, Chaco, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe and Chubut will be governed by Together for Change as of December 10, which will have ten districts in total. The provincial leaders of this opposition coalition have expressed their willingness to remain neutral ahead of the second round.

On Monday, when asked about the names that would be part of his Government if elected, Massa stressed that he will announce them when he considers it necessary. Contacts with opposition figures who could join his political project are also kept off the public radar.

The order that Peronism has found under the figure of Massa contrasts with the fratricidal battle unleashed within Together for Change after being left out of the electoral race. The hardest wing, led by former president Mauricio Macri and Bullrich, supports Milei as the only option “to end Kirchnerism.” The moderate sectors, among which is the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and some radical leaders, choose for now to remain neutral. This is the case of the aforementioned provincial governors, who criticize the Government of which Massa is a part today, but clarify that this does not mean explicit support for the libertarian candidate.

Defections

The alliance of the ultraliberal economist with the hawks of Macriism has also caused discomfort within the ranks of Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza. Of the five deputies he obtained for the province of Entre Ríos, three have announced this Thursday that they will leave the political space because they consider that the pact with Bullrich – whom Milei insulted and considered part of the political caste to be brought down until the last day of the campaign — betrays one of Milei’s key ideas: “You cannot make a different Argentina with the same old people.” They will form an independent block of LLA when they take office, on December 10.

Milei will also have the entire Argentine union movement in front of him during the campaign. The agreement that she had made with the leader of the gastronomic union, the veteran Luis Barrionuevo, was fleeting. Barrionuevo announced that he was leaving with reproaches for his approach to the Pro hawks: “Who turned out to be the true caste? It is evident that the illusion of our youth, thirsty for authenticity and change, has been betrayed by observing that an agreement is being made with characters who embody what they promised to fight.”

The first polls show a technical tie between the two candidates. Thus, one of the toughest and most contested electoral campaigns is approaching since Argentina’s return to democracy, 40 years ago.

