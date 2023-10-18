Buenos Aires subway users board a train, in an archive image. Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

The discussion about how far the Argentine State goes has taken the conversation days before the presidential elections of October 22. The speeches of the ultra Javier Milei, leader in the polls and winner of the primaries, have made it clear that, if he triumphs on Sunday, he will seek a draconian reduction of the state presence in the lives of Argentines, a broad figure that reaches aspects that neither the inhabitants themselves end up understanding. The proof of this has been the last debate started days before the end of the campaign. The Government of Alberto Fernández announced this week that public transport users who want to decline the benefit of state subsidies will be able to do so. Such a decision will mean, in the best of cases, an 800% increase in the price of the ticket. The move attempts to visualize the aid of the Executive in the daily economy of the population and silence speeches that criticize the presence of the State.

“Everything the State does, it does wrong,” Milei said just three days ago on one of the most watched television programs in Argentina. “He does it wrong,” she repeated. It was the last comment in a series of messages that the leader of the La Libertad Avanza party has launched against the State. The presidential candidate has tried to install the idea that the State, as it currently exists in Argentina, is too big and spends money excessively. For this reason, he has attacked state support countless times, ranting, for example, against social aid to the most disadvantaged. He has even promised that he will eliminate ministries such as Education and Health.

His ideas have gained popularity among voters who think that the aid provided by the Government is excessive. “I have no problems with them taking away the subsidies from me if they guarantee my transportation in another way,” said a user who was openly opposed to the subsidies when interviewed this Tuesday on national television. The phrase reveals a new reality: many are willing to vote for the candidate who wants to eliminate welfare, without realizing that they are also beneficiaries. According to the survey carried out by the Social Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University in 2022, more than half of Argentines receive at least one type of social assistance from the State.

To visualize this figure, the Minister of Transportation, Diego Giuliano, pointed out in the announcement made this week that he sought to inform people about what it means not to have the transportation subsidy. The means achieved are the trains, which would go from costing around 0.5 dollars for the most expensive ticket – at the official exchange rate – to three dollars. In the case of buses, it would jump from 0.2 dollars to almost two dollars. The measure is not designed to raise funds or to affect workers, since only those who wanted to pay the entire ticket would pay. It is actually a political move, to teach workers what they would pay for each trip if they did not have state support.

“We are in the middle of an electoral campaign, where many, or some leaders have stated that transportation subsidies are not necessary for users,” Giuliano said at the press conference. “This measure has a sense of sincerity and clarification regarding the issues that are in public debate,” he insisted, “those who agree with the no-subsidy policy should resign, we give them that opportunity.”

Milei’s followers have championed in the campaign the idea that the State is the enemy and the opposite of freedom, the central value promoted by the ultra candidate. The most critical reproaches the economist, a outsider of politics, the ignorance of how this enormous state apparatus works. The scope of that presence, which was greatly extended during the years of Kirchnerism and in the coronavirus pandemic, its future is at stake next Sunday at the polls.

