When everything seemed decided, the bomb exploded. The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, will be the presidential candidate of Peronism in the general elections in October. It will have no rivals in the internal elections, scheduled for August, because after 24 hours of negotiations, Eduardo de Pedro, the one chosen by the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and former governor Daniel Scioli, the man promoted by the president, Alberto Fernández, dropped their candidacies. . On Thursday, De Pedro had proclaimed himself a pre-candidate and the question of the internal Peronism seemed settled. But there was still time for surprises. Massa, who never hid his presidential aspirations, and Kirchner met behind closed doors on Friday afternoon. Hours later, a unit that seemed impossible was born. The coup d’état has been phenomenal, only comparable to that produced in 2019, when Kirchner announced on Twitter that his candidate to overthrow Mauricio Macri would be Alberto Fernández.

The Unión por la Patria alliance, heir to the Frente de Todos, broke the news on their social media. “Due to institutional, political and social responsibility, our space has decided to form a unit list that will represent us in the next elections. Our candidate for president will be Sergio Massa,” the statement said, “and he will be accompanied as vice-presidential candidate by Agustín Rossi,” the current chief of ministers, a seasoned politician in internecine fights in Congress who has spent months balancing between Fernández and Kirchner.

“We recognize the comrades Eduardo Wado de Pedro and Daniel Scioli, who bet on the unity of Peronism, putting the collective before the individual,” the text adds, referring to the leaders who gave in to their aspirations.

Massa’s candidacy is the end of a film that began in August 2022, when he took office as Economy Minister. Martín Guzmán had just resigned, the architect of an agreement between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that had fractured the government alliance. Kirchnerism never forgave the fact that Alberto Fernández, his political dauphin, had signed an agreement that he considered a condemnation of Argentina. Massa arrived to put out the fire, the last hope of Peronism to keep the economy afloat and keep alive the flame of continuity in power. His management results were poor: inflation exceeds 114%, poverty has not stopped growing and the Central Bank has negative reserves. But he has in return the key to the renegotiations with the IMF. If the multilateral does not open, once again, the financing faucet, the Argentine economy will sink.

Massa promised that he would risk his life in office, and the bet has paid off. His political career has always been like this, on the edge of the precipice. In 2008, he replaced Alberto Fernández as Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff. A year later, he left as badly as his predecessor: fed up with the president’s misfortunes and willing to fight her in the Peronist internal. He founded the Frente Renovador and in 2015 obtained 21% of the votes in the presidential elections. During his campaign, he said that he was going to “put Cristina in jail.” The political detachment did not prevent him from agreeing again with his former boss.

In 2019 he declined his candidacy for the presidency, joined the Frente de Todos, supported Fernández and became a deputy. He was left in charge of the Lower House and waited while the president and his vice president bled to death in internecine fights. Massa patiently waited for his turn, aware that it was the last chance for a government bent on self-destruction. When Eduardo de Pedro announced Thursday that he would be Kirchner’s candidate, everyone looked at Massa. Would he resign from the Ministry of Finance in the midst of the storm? Would you accept the offer to be a candidate for senator, a lesser prize? The minister had an ace up his sleeve.

