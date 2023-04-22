The economic crisis accelerates political times in Argentina. In a last-minute attempt to reduce political uncertainty, the president, Alberto Fernández, brought forward the definition of his candidacy for re-election by a month. On Friday, he released an eight-minute video to announce that on December 10, when his four-year term expires, he will hand over the presidential sash “to whomever he has been elected at the polls by popular vote.” He also promised that he will work from the Casa Rosada so that this person “becomes a partner” of the Frente de Todos whose name, he said, will come out of the primary and mandatory elections, the PASO, that the parties will hold in August. But not everyone in Peronism agrees with this strategy.

Fernández stepped aside in the Peronist inmate hours before a party meeting where Kirchnerism would demand a definition of his future. Cristina Kirchner and her followers did not want to have anything to do with a new candidacy for the president. Not just because his popularity is at rock bottom; they also consider him a traitor. The president anticipated the claims with the intention of being himself the one who writes the electoral strategy of the ruling party in the future. After the meeting at the headquarters of the Justicialista Party held on Friday night, it became clear that he will not be so simple.

The governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, Cristina Kirchner’s man, said that the president’s resignation was what they were waiting for to start “ordering themselves.” “Now we are leaving with a joint strategy to face an election year. Finding a candidate for a unit or a STEP will be the product of this strategy, but we have to unify criteria, ”he said. Next to him was the chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, who expected Fernández to get off to seek his own candidacy. “The PASS must be done,” he said. “You have to be respectful of the internal dynamism that the Frente de Todos has, that can lead to one list, two lists or three lists. You don’t have to do any drama because there’s competition.”

The resignation has taken away from the president what little decision-making power he had left in a crumbling government. “Alberto was never an electoral alternative,” warns Lourdes Puente, director of the School of Politics and Government of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), “except in the thought of himself and his followers, who are very few. The unknown is what Cristina will do [Kirchner]Because those who want her to end as a leader are like Alberto: they don’t dare. That is why Peronism was imprisoned by Kirchnerism and its structure”. Defining how much power Kirchner has within the Frente de Todos will occupy a good part of Peronism’s attention in the weeks until the primaries.

In her fratricidal war against the vice president, what worries Fernández the most is that she is not the one who handpicks the government candidate for the October elections. She knows well what that represents: he himself was anointed by Kirchner as head of the Frente de Todos presidential formula, a strategy that served to win the election against Mauricio Macri in 2019 but not to govern. Halfway through the term, Fernández and Kirchner were no longer on speaking terms. The relationship deteriorated after the defeat of the Front’s candidates in the 2021 legislative elections and was ruined without return when the Casa Rosada agreed with the International Monetary Fund to refinance the debt contracted by Macri.

Today everyone is looking at Kirchner again. The vice president announced in December that she was withdrawing from any candidacy in response to a six-year prison sentence for corruption. Kirchnerism waved the ban flag, despite the fact that the ruling against the vice president must be ratified by the Court, and activated an operational outcry to reverse her decision. This Friday, with Fernández no longer aspiring, the voices calling for his return to the electoral race returned or, at least, for the assembly of the strategy.

Peronism, in any case, is in trouble because “the only sector that has a clear electoral floor is that of Kirchner, with a leader who says she is outlawed and will not play,” says Lourdes Puente. And it is not enough for the vice president to choose a candidate by hand, as she did with Fernández, because “Kirchner’s votes are no longer transferred to another automatically,” warns Pablo Touzón, a political scientist and director of the consulting firm Escenarios. “Kirchnerism asked Alberto to resign, but now that he left they have no one to put. Without Cristina, when we ask where that vote is going, there is even a small part that chooses Javier Milei”, the anti-system candidate who today even threatens to displace Peronism from a possible second round in October.

Fernández gave up something to a candidacy that was only possible in his head, but it is a reality that without the president the political scene is altered. The only presidential candidate who is already playing in the internal party is Daniel Scioli, defeated by Macri in 2015. It is not clear what Sergio Massa, the Minister of Economy, will do, at the head of the Peronist third leg of the Frente de Todos and with clear presidential ambitions. .

Massa took office last August with the aim of keeping the ship afloat at least until the October elections. But the economic crisis worsens every day. The inflation data for March, of 7.7%, was a severe blow to Massa’s promises of stability last Friday. The reserves of the Central Bank are close to zero, poverty is growing and the CPI is already above 104%. Today, Massa’s only hope is for the IMF to accept a new deal, one that includes fresh money and less fiscal adjustment.

Until now Massa was Kirchner’s preferred candidate. But “today he is in a trap, because the presidential candidacy of such a weakened minister could precipitate the crisis that he wants to avoid,” says Touzón. “The underlying problem is that there is no replacement for Massa,” he adds. Without Fernández or Kirchner as candidates, and with Massa trapped in his labyrinth, the Frente de Todos loses its three heads. Peronism urgently needs a candidate.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.