“Today is a Peronist day!” the cheerleader shouted with all her might. She was referring to the spring sun that accompanied the closing of the campaign of the presidential candidate of the Argentine Government, Sergio Massa, in a soccer stadium in Avellaneda, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. From there, on October 17, 1945, the workers left for the Plaza de Mayo to ask for the freedom of Juan Domingo Perón, imprisoned by the military of the Government that he was a member of. The date has been celebrated since then as the day of Peronist Loyalty, the founding anniversary of the movement; The “Peronist day” thing was born years later, when Luis Elías Sojit, a sports announcer specialized in motorsports, encouraged the crowd by celebrating the clear and radiant days. The thousands of people who accompanied Massa this Tuesday understood the message. Peronism had deployed all of its iconography to celebrate Massa and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, confident that in that electoral bastion are the few hopes of victory that Peronism has on October 22, when it is celebrated. the first electoral round for the presidential elections.

Massa is a Peronist candidate and also Minister of Economy. He has little to offer. Inflation is approaching 140% year-on-year, poverty is around 40% and unemployment is growing. No candidate in his right mind would have any hope of victory, but Peronism is a tough nut and is still fighting. Part of his hopes are placed in the province of Buenos Aires, where 25% of the electoral roll is concentrated. It is the richest province and also the one with the poorest.

Governor Axel Kicillof, the man chosen by Cristina Kirchner in 2019 to tame that thousand-headed monster, was the candidate with the most votes in the August primaries and is now up for re-election. If Massa has any chance of surviving the first round, it is in Buenos Aires. The Arsenal stadium in Avellaneda was an example of this. The different groups that make up what is called Peronism filled the stadium, displayed their flags and left aside, for one afternoon, that Massa is not the man they expected as a candidate.

The rally at the Arsenal stadium in Sarandí, this Tuesday. JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI (EFE)

Paradoxes of politics, Massa was anointed on Loyalty Day after having broken with Peronism in 2009 and having promised that he would imprison Cristina Kirchner, the leader of the movement. The family put aside the betrayal and welcomed the candidate as a prodigal son. Everything is to enter the second round next Sunday, even if it is behind Javier Milei, the ultra-liberal economist who today leads the polls with the promise of putting an end once and for all to “the political caste”, that is, Peronism. “The Peronist militancy is heard. If this is not a Peronist day, what is it?” the announcer asked the crowd. “We do not need social networks, we know as Peronists that we are the largest movement and we are demonstrating it. It is the mystique of saying ‘I am a Peronist,’ she celebrated. The epic was served.

Peronism is in a clear process of renewal, although it is still not clear what it is about. On the most important day of the movement, Cristina Kirchner was left out, absent from the rally in Avellaneda and also from the campaign. The vice president is confined to the Senate and barely participates in the sessions. She has left the fight for the presidency in the hands of Massa, as has Alberto Fernández, a president in a testimonial key who a week before the elections is touring China. If Massa is the bet for the presidency, Kicillof is the last hope for a great provincial victory. “Those who propose are to exterminate Peronism,” said the governor, who is seeking his re-election, in reference to Javier Milei, the ultra who has put the most powerful party in Argentina on the ropes. “But what a democracy that is, whose extreme violence was Cristina’s attack. Here we do not respond with hate, we respond with proposals,” he said. It was one of the few references to Kirchner at a rally where she returned, like never before, to talk about “Peronism.”

Massa is clear that he lives on borrowed votes. “I come to ratify my loyalty and commitment to that province that is the locomotive of Argentina, which for four years has had a governor who has been at the helm. On Sunday, the victory will be in part the work of our colleagues from the province of Buenos Aires,” the candidate said before Kicillof. To close the rally, the Peronist march sounded at full volume. It was a return to the sources when hegemony is, for the first time in many years, in danger.

