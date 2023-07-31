Gustavo Menna, Patricia Bullrich, Ignacio Torres and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in an image spread on social networks.

The electoral race in Argentina is becoming more and more uphill for the ruling Peronism. This Sunday, the opposition coalition Together for Change put an end to 20 years of pro-government governments in the Patagonian province of Chubut. Ignacio Torres prevailed with 35.7% of the votes over Juan Pablo Luque, who obtained 34.1%. This is the third province that Peronism loses in 2023, after the defeats in San Juan and San Luis.

The Patagonian province of Chubut is one of the least populated in Argentina and its 603,120 inhabitants represent only 1.26% of the total population of the South American country. Despite its low demographic importance and the fact that the provincial elections respond to their own regional dynamics, the succession of failures of Peronism in this and other territories where it had governed comfortably has set off alarm bells in the ruling party. In the central province of San Luis, Claudio Poggi’s victory last June ended four decades of rule by the Rodríguez Saá brothers. In neighboring San Juan, Marcelo Orrego also broke with 20 years of Peronist governors.

The JxC center-right alliance has seven provinces under its power: in addition to those mentioned, it renewed its power in Jujuy, maintains that of Corrientes —which will vote in 2025— and governs Mendoza and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires until the end of the year. where their candidates are the strongest. Pro-government Peronism has so far obtained five provincial victories this year (La Pampa, La Rioja, Tucumán, Formosa and Tierra del Fuego) and will try to revalidate the territorial control it exercises in another seven in the coming months, including the province of Buenos Aires. Aires, which concentrates more than a third of the population. The remaining five districts (Córdoba, Salta, Misiones, Río Negro and Neuquén) are governed by provincial forces.

heading to the primaries

There are only two weeks left until the litmus test: the mandatory simultaneous primary elections on August 13. These elections, which will define the presidential candidates, will also offer a true image of the starting point of the different political forces facing the final battle, the general elections on October 22, in which the Argentines will elect the successor to Alberto Fernández .

Luque initially refused to admit defeat due to the narrow margin: the difference between the two candidates was less than 6,000 votes. However, this Monday he confirmed the stumbling block through social networks: “It is an act of democratic health and institutional quality to recognize the result,” he assured. On the contrary, Torres was euphoric as soon as the results were known. “Today Chubut has a new governor. Chubut changed its history once and for all,” Torres said last night.

The 35-year-old governor-elect of Chubut celebrated his victory accompanied by the two main competitors within JxC: the mayor of Buenos Aires Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the former Macrista Security Minister Patricia Bullrich. Larreta and Bullrich sought to show unity after the harsh cross attacks in recent weeks, in a concord rehearsal that they must establish from the night of August 13, when the winner of the conservative party internal will be known. From the box, both heard the shouts of “Patricia president” chanted by some supporters, to whom Bullrich asked for silence.

The JxC candidate will face the Peronist Sergio Massa and the ultra-liberal Javier Milei for the Argentine presidency in October. The provincial results are important on the road to the head of state, but also for the governability of Fernández’s successor in the next four years, given the influence of the provincial leaders over the legislators of their territories.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.