Peronism, which still governs Argentina with President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner, had its worst performance this Sunday (13) in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections, the country’s primary.

This model, used in the Argentine general elections since 2011, determines that the definition of all candidates for federal office takes place through the compulsory vote of all Argentines qualified to exercise this right (and not just those affiliated to parties) and on the same day .

The Peronist coalition União pela Pátria recorded the worst electoral performance since the PASOs were created, winning just 27% of the vote, a sharp drop from previous results.

In this year’s PASO, unlike in other years, Peronism had two candidates: the current Minister of the Economy, Sergio Massa, who is supported by Cristina Kirchner, and the activist Juan Grabois. Within the left group, Massa managed to win a clear victory over his opponent in the primaries, winning 21% of the vote, while Grabois was left with only 6%.

With this sum of 27% of the votes, União pela Pátria was only the third most voted coalition on Sunday.

The opposition coalition Together for Change, which brings together center-right and right-wing parties, overcame Peronism with 28% of the vote. In front of both, was the Freedom Advances coalition, of Javier Milei, the big name of this year’s primaries, with 30%.

The serious economic crisis in which Argentina currently finds itself, with high inflation, lack of jobs and increasing food insecurity, contributed to the Peronist defeat.

In 2011, the Peronist Front for Victory coalition, led by then President Cristina Kirchner, obtained 50% of the votes in the primaries. Four years later, the same coalition reached 39% with Daniel Scioli. Finally, in 2019, renamed Frente de Todos, the Peronist group, then led by Alberto Fernández, reached 48% in the PASO.