The Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa, on August 13. MARIANA NEDELCU (REUTERS)

The Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, dedicated Sunday to announcing new financial support for workers after a couple of weeks on the ropes. From retirees who will receive a boost in their pensions, to some new agricultural sectors that will stop paying export duties, Massa has announced a dozen measures through social networks after the storm that broke out due to the results of the primaries. open from last August 13. At that time, 30% of Argentines voted for the ultra Javier Milei, who promises to adjust public spending; The ruling Peronism, which came in third place, seeks to boost its campaign with more state aid.

Argentina lives tense weeks after the primaries on August 13. The dollar skyrocketed in the informal market, the Central Bank had to devalue the peso by 18% and when the adjustment was transferred to prices, the country began to see looting in shops. All while the International Monetary Fund decided on the last economic lifeline that the Government will receive two months before the general elections. The IMF finally approved the disbursement of 7.5 billion dollars, but warned that Argentina failed to meet its objectives of accumulating reserves and reducing the deficit, and that its board of directors voted in favor of the new disbursement to “safeguard stability and strengthen sustainability in the medium term.” ”. The next negotiation will be when the new president has already been elected.

“Argentina has had a loan with the Fund since 2018 that forced a devaluation of our currency in recent days,” Massa justified in one of the videos with which he announced the new financial aid, “and also, a drought, the worst of our history, which hurt our reserves, our accounts, and hit the economy of many families.” The decline in crops had an impact of 20,000 million dollars on exports.

Presidential candidate and visible face of the Government, Massa announced that retirees, pensioners and those who receive state aid will have a boost for the next three months, private sector workers who earn up to $1,200 will receive a bonus financed by companies, depending on their size, self-employed workers will not pay part of their taxes for the next six months, and the rest of the workers will have access to credits with up to 48 installments.

The opposition has made campaign meat with the announcement. “You can’t expect different results doing the same old thing. It always fails and will fail again. The issue is whether it explodes before or after the election,” criticized Milei, who is an economist. “Massa continues to make fun of the people,” said Patricia Bullrich, a traditional right-wing candidate for the Together for Change alliance. “To push his candidacy, he took a series of measures that inflation is going to eat in a few days. This Argentina suffers and the problems are not solved with make-up and more broadcasts”, said Bullrich, former Security Minister of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

Some voices from the business sector have joined the criticism. “Micro, small and medium-sized companies have been losing their economic results for several months and this imposition will exacerbate that loss,” announced the Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Companies (CAME), which groups small and medium-sized companies, in a statement. “The private sector salary adjustment mechanism is parity and not an imposition of the State on labor relations beyond its reach,” said the CAME in reaction to the government announcement that many companies must pay the bonus to their employees,

Peronism has an enormous challenge until the presidential elections on October 22. He must come back from third place so as not to be left out of a possible second round on November 19. In front of him is Bullrich and Milei, united only in the goal of ending him. Massa faces them practically alone. The vice president, Cristina Kirchner, has been out of the picture since before the primaries; the president, Alberto Fernández, is aware of her low popularity and appears as little as possible. “Basically, I don’t speak because I’m not a candidate,” he justified last week at a public event. Massa, meanwhile, covers the campaign and political front. Following Sunday’s announcements, he traveled on Monday to meet with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, after Argentina’s entry into the BRICS, the club of emerging economies where its two largest trading partners participate: Brazil and China.

