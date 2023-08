How did you feel about the content of this article?

Supermarket in Buenos Aires: candidate Javier Milei again compared the looting of commercial establishments in recent days to those recorded during the economic crisis at the beginning of the millennium in Argentina | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of Argentina, led by the Peronist Alberto Fernández, accused this Tuesday (22) presidential candidate Javier Milei of trying to “destabilize” the country by releasing videos that show the action of looters in different Argentine regions.

Since the weekend, reports in the press and on social networks in Argentina have shown several videos of looting of supermarkets and other commercial establishments in the provinces of Córdoba, Mendoza and Neuquén and in the city and province of Buenos Aires.

The spokesperson for the presidency, Gabriela Cerrutti, claimed that the images are false, even with press agencies reporting and recording war scenes such as those reported last Saturday (19) in Mendoza.

“The images circulating on the networks are false, published in accounts clearly belonging to Javier Milei’s followers or employees. No such looting is taking place: there are rumors and agitation through WhatsApp groups, because they are deeply anti-democratic and want to destabilize”, said Cerrutti on X (new Twitter name).

The message was a response to a post by Milei, in which the libertarian candidate again compared the looting to that recorded during the economic crisis at the beginning of the millennium in Argentina.

“It is tragic to see again after 20 years the same images of looting that we saw in 2001. Poverty and looting are two sides of the same coin. Argentina no longer resists this impoverishing model, which is sustained by the strength of those who live off the efforts of good Argentines. A different Argentina is impossible with the same old people”, wrote Milei.