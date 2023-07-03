Sergio Massa and Daniel Scioli in Buenos Aires, on June 29, 2023. Ministry of Economy (EFE)

The agonizing closing of lists a week ago left Peronism raw. In turn, it was the kickoff for a new verbal escalation between the internal rivals of the opposition coalition Together for Change (JxC). Peronism has sought to hide these wounds with theatrical gestures of reconciliation carried out by the consensual candidate in extremis, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the applicants forced to step aside, Daniel Scioli and Eduardo De Pedro. Social leader Juan Grabois remains standing, but without the support of the party apparatus, united behind Massa, the battle between them appears unequal. Quite the opposite of what takes place in JvC, with an almost technical tie between the two great opponents —Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta— with six weeks to go before the primary elections.

With Massa, Kirchnerism was left out of the electoral race. His highest reference, the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, presented it to the bases as an act of responsibility. “We have a great responsibility to society not to be arguing among ourselves but to deal with people’s problems,” she said in her first public intervention after the lists closed, last Monday. His words were a blow to the head of state, Alberto Fernández, the main defender of Scioli’s candidacy and the holding of primaries, but also to the opposition, locked in a fierce internal fight for leadership.

Massa and Scioli are close enemies, but now they appear together in front of the cameras to stage the unity of Peronism. No longer posing an immediate threat, Scioli was greeted by Kirchner and by the president, Alberto Fernández, who released his hand at the last minute after having encouraged him for months to put up a fight.

The Economy Minister, who has not yet made public when he will resign from office to focus on the electoral campaign, is waiting for the opposition candidates to be defined in primaries while negotiating these days with the International Monetary Fund. Obtaining an advance of funds would be an invaluable wild card for the Peronist candidate, who is doing his best to keep the economy and the value of the Argentine peso afloat with endless exchange rate patches and no international reserves.

For now, Massa has international markets on his side. The significant increases in Argentine bonds in recent days showed the satisfaction of the financial sector knowing that whoever wins the presidential elections on October 22nd, the future president will be pro-market.

The main unknown that remains to be cleared up is who will be Massa’s main opposition adversary, whether Bullrich or Rodríguez Larreta. The mayor of Buenos Aires, ideologically closer to the center that Massa represents than to the hard right of the former Security Minister, has tried to strengthen the image of him surrounding himself with hawks.

Last week he went one step further and shot his former boss to hit his favorite pupil. The model of Patricia Bullrich, for Rodríguez Larreta, “is the one that Mauricio Macri tried.” “That model failed,” he said in a radio interview. The response was almost immediate. “There are limits to a campaign,” Bullrich warned before calling him a “total advantage”, “opportunist” and assuring that it seemed “very contemptible” to criticize who was her political boss for two decades.

The fights within JxC, which at the beginning of the year was seen as the clear winner of the presidential election, allowed Milei to grow on his right. However, the ultra-liberal economist’s candidates have suffered severe defeats in the various provincial elections and the polls show that Milei is losing steam. If the fall is confirmed, the dispute would once again become polarized between the pro-government Unión por la Patria (which replaces the Frente de Todos) and JxC. However, everyone knows that from now on any mistake will be paid dearly.

