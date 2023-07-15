Two assistants to the exhibition ‘Participation in power’ read the letters sent to Perón. VINICIUS TABORGA (Courtesy)

At the end of 1951, Juan Domingo Perón, who had ruled Argentina since 1946, was re-elected president. During his first term, he had launched the First Five-Year Plan, a series of policies designed for the economic and social development of the country. By the fifties, it was necessary to reconsider that first program because the context had changed and the country was going through a crisis. But before launching it, the president invited the citizens to make proposals and everyone who had a radio on heard: “Perón wants to know what his people need.”

The people responded with more than 70,000 letters that arrived at the Ministry of Technical Affairs and that had the president as addressee. Shortly after, in 1955, a coup d’état overthrew Perón, the ministry was dismantled and many of those letters disappeared. The General Archive of the Nation preserves around 20,000 of these letters, which express the ideas and proposals that citizens had and which, in some cases, were sent accompanied by drawings, plans, spreadsheets or photographs.

People in the exhibition halls during a press tour. Vinicius Taborga (Courtesy)

Starting this Thursday, the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires exhibits copies of some of those letters in the exhibition participation in power. The huge cultural complex, inaugurated in 2015 in the old Post and Telegraph Palace and named by Peronism in honor of former President Néstor Kirchner, who died in 2010, will also exhibit the reinterpretation that 10 Argentine artists have made of some of the messages sent in the fifties. The exhibition has been curated by Cecilia Priego and Andrea Wain.

“In response to the call formulated by your Excellency to bring to your attention the needs of the Argentine people is what has moved me to address these lines to you”, begins the initiative number 14,690, dated December 19, 1951. Who writes, the director from a rural school in the north of Argentina, continues: “I am living for work reasons in this part of our land and I cannot help but express the pain I feel when I see the injustice that daily knocks on the door of these Argentines who with the sweat of their brow they earn their daily bread”. The signatory, Mario Moreno, asks for the inhabitants “a portion of land”: “Then, peace will come.”

The letters that arrived were immediately converted into files and passed from one state agency to another. The missives were read in detail and even underlined. Afterwards, the citizen was offered an answer. “A lot has been said about sex education, but it is extremely dangerous and slippery ground. Nothing concrete should be indicated to the teacher outside of scrupulous attention to his students”, responded in 1952 an official to the initiative number 18,111, which proposed, among other things, “that the primary school be mixed” and “that in due course be educated sexologically”.

One of the works in the exhibition ‘Participation in power’. Vinicius Taborga (Courtesy)

“In the rooms there is everything: anonymous letters, which are a little square that proposes to study tin in northern Argentina, even the proposal for a highway or a dam in [la provincia de] Black river. There are a lot of dreams of the citizens and a Government that puts the State to work so that its objectives are the dreams of the people”, said Cecilia Priego, who has studied the letters kept in the Archive for years, during the opening of the exhibition. General of the Nation. She and a team of four other people have spent the last year reviewing all the cards and choosing some of those proposals, which are the ones on display today. “This is a treasure”, said the curator.

Initiative 8,700, for example, proposes creating a highway that runs through Argentina from north to south “bringing closer and exchanging sources of raw materials.” As a “great artery,” it reads in the handwritten text, which includes colors, rectangles, and arrows. That letter attached maps of the national territory that have overwritten the proposed infrastructure diagram. There are more modest suggestions, such as those who simply suggest changing “the current telephone disk system” for “small numbered keys” similar to those of current mobile phones. Or that of an artist from Santiago who wants “a vehicle owned by the nation” to take his music “to the last corners of the country.”

The artist Daniel Santoro with the charcoal drawing he made of Eva Perón. Vinicius Taborga (Courtesy)

Some of these letters have been taken up by 10 contemporary artists and reinterpreted in works of different formats that can be seen in the exhibition rooms, which will be until the end of October.

Daniel Santoro, for example, represented in charcoal “the desire to monumentalize” that many of the letters express, such as the one that requested: “Create a modern city called Gran Nueva Argentina (…) Choose for its erection a prominent place at the entrance to the port , which can attract the attention of tourists and foreigners. (…) By means of a channel, take water from the river, take it to the railroad tracks and in a semicircle form the words Perón-Evita”. The artist drew a giant head of Eva Perón on the wall. The image is reminiscent of “a theme park”, with gazebos in the eyes and bun of the first lady, the most attractive woman at the time. All around, a high-speed railway, elevated highways, an Arc de Triomphe…

A work by Gabriela Golder is on display, who took eight letters written by women to create The Immortals, a video installation in which actresses and opera singers shout out some of the demands for equality, decent wages or retirement for workers and housewives, who in 1951 had been able to vote for the first time in the country. Or one by Hernán Soriano, who created a musical instrument that can be transported “to the last corners of the country”, as the man from Santiago imagined. In addition, there are the creations of Eugenia Calvo, Andrés Denegri, Lucas Di Pascuale, Guadalupe Fassi, Patricio Larrambebere, Marcela Sinclair or Santiago Andrés Viale.

They also hang a painting and a sculpture by Alicia Herrero, who depicted on canvas “the experimental and projectual condition of the economy”. “[Escribían] unions that asked for wages to increase or ordinary citizens who wrote about the prices of meat”, Herrero said in the presentation this Thursday, the same day that it was known that the inflation rate was 6% in June. “There’s part of it [de las propuestas] that it is still unfinished, that it is latent”, has pointed out the artist. “This exhibition brings the past to the present, and from the present we can speculate for the future”, she has proposed.

