Whether Havana Club, Beefeater, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Chivas Regal, Martell or Absolut – many of Pernod Ricard’s 240 spirits brands are among the most popular in the world. After a bold expansion in the 2000s, the French group is now the undisputed number two in the high-proof alcohol business behind Diageo from Great Britain. The company generates almost 30 percent of its sales in America and Europe and the remaining 40 percent in Asia and the rest of the world.