Straight

Pernille Harder, during a training session with the Danish national team in Perth. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

It happened in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal and it was 10 minutes that Pernille Harder (Ikast, Denmark; 30 years old) tasted like glory, even though Barça won by the minimum. After five months in the back room due to a hamstring injury, he was back on the mat. Chelsea celebrated it, which at the time paid the most expensive transfer for the lead —350,000 euros to Wolfsburg— and coach Lars Søndergaard brought out the champagne, who was recovering his best player to face the World Cup after Denmark lost the last three editions. It will be the first World Cup for Harder —scorer in the Champions League and Eurocup finals, with seven league titles in three different countries and the best European player of the decade according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS)—, Danish captain. But Pernille, it’s much more than a bracelet. It’s the voice.

Perhaps marked in her childhood because she always wanted to play football and had no women’s team to compete with – to the point that she convinced the Midtjylland U17 boys to let her train with them – Pernille wants to be an example for the new generations. “I had no one to look at and when I played at my house I used to call myself Beckham,” she recalls; “I wanted to be a boy because I didn’t know there were women’s teams.” Until her sister Louise told her that yes, she was in the national team. So Harder decided to grow her hair long. “It means a lot to have role models and I hope to be an inspiration to someone,” he agrees now.

That is why in the last World Cup, after his partner Magdalena Erikson played Sweden in the round of 16 against Canada, they kissed in the stands. An image that, daily for them, traveled the world. “When Pernille and I were kids, there weren’t any gay athletes that we could look up to and make us think it’s okay to be gay. We can use our platform as footballers because there are many who listen to us; we can make a difference”, resolves Eriksson. “That photo was very big and caused many people to write to us to tell us that they looked at us and how much we had helped them,” recalls Harder, a staunch LGTBI rights activist.

A condition that he brought up when FIFA banned rainbow bracelets —they defended the rights of all people regardless of their sexual condition— in the last men’s World Cup in Qatar. “You want to follow your values ​​and just say: ‘Fuck FIFA.’ But you also have a responsibility to your team and federation”, resolved the player after learning that for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the international organization decided to get eight bracelets supporting different social causes, although the one of the legend was not found. OneLove in favor of the LGTBI community. “If there were no consequences for anyone but me, maybe I’d wear the rainbow bracelet. It’s a bit embarrassing that I can’t show some values ​​that I stand for,” she clarifies.

Harder always had that vindictive character, who in 2019 led a strike with the rest of the players so that the Danish federation would equalize the prizes with respect to the men’s team. “We were left out of the World Cup, the consequences were really hard, but it was worth it,” explains Harder. Although the one in Oceania does not miss it. And even smile. “We traveled here in business class. I don’t think we would have done the same five years ago, ”he says, agreeing with FIFA’s monetary increase and with the deployment of his federation, which has put masseurs, physios and psychologists at the service of the team. Although, he points out, it remains to be done, since the tournament prizes compared to the boys’ are three times less.

Now, in any case, Denmark wants to enjoy a World Cup again. “It’s the first time for all of them, so there’s a bit of stage fright,” concedes attacker Rikke Madsen. “Butterflies in the stomach are part of the sport. And that is only there if there is something at stake. So we must not forget that it is fantastic to participate”, intervenes Søndergaard. And they all look at Harder. “Something will affect us at first, but we can help each other find focus. Little things like meeting in the field and talking. Word of Pernille, of that captain who, despite being injured for five months, participated in meetings of Zoom with the coaches and other international players to feed the competitiveness and proper functioning of the selection. “This tournament deserves players like Pernille”, declared Søndergaard before opening today against China in Perth (Australia). Duels in which Harder will expand his records with Denmark, already top scorer (70). After the World Cup, he will go to play for Bayern, leaving Chelsea behind. With her, on the same flight from London to Munich, Magdalena will go, since both have signed until 2026. There she will continue to score. And defending her values. With or without bracelet.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.