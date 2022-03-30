Despite the letter of intent signed with Witor’s of Cremona which has been discussed in recent days, Pernigotti spoke only of negotiations, according to the trade unions Flai Cgil, Fai Cisl and Uila Uil, who participated in the meeting

NOVI LIGURE. No concrete news on the future of Pernigotti from Novi Ligure from the table that today, March 30th, took place at Mise, in Rome, which began at 3 pm and lasted several hours.

Despite the letter of intent signed with Witor’s of Cremona which has been discussed in recent days, Pernigotti spoke only of negotiations, according to the trade unions Flai Cgil, Fai Cisl and Uila Uil, who participated in the meeting.

No details emerged on the operation and therefore the answers from the table were judged insufficient by the workers’ representatives. The Toksoz brothers are absent.

Therefore, the permanent assembly in the Novi Ligure factory will continue stopping production, which has been reduced to a minimum for months.

A new meeting will be held by the end of April as the layoffs for the 70 employees expire on 30 June.