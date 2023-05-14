“Only I was penalized in Portimao”

Marc Marquez he returned to Le Mans after three weekends away following the aftermath of his collision at Portimao at the Portuguese Grand Prix in which he fractured the first metacarpal of the thumb on his right hand. In Argentina, Austin and Jerez there were some rather controversial episodes regarding penalties and sanctions, decisions taken by the Commissioners which led to summary guidelines communicated at Le Mans according to which any overtaking with contact must lead to the return of the position. Furthermore, if another driver is caused to fall when overtaking, the long lap penalty will automatically start at that point.

Yesterday in the Sprint Marquez passed Bagnaia with a slight contact and Brad Binder passed Luca Marini with a slightly more energetic overtaking. In both situations, Marquez and Binder didn’t have to give back the position arousing the anger of Ducati and Luca Marini, with Bagnaia underlining that from his point of view he enjoyed himself and it is right that things go like this in the race without interventions from the Commissioners. Marc Marquez had a very clear vision of everything that happened in the first four race weekends. From his point of view, the only episode that actually deserved a penalty was his misjudgment in Portimao when he hit Jorge Martin and mowed down Miguel Oliveira.

“Marquez has always been treated differently from the other riders”

Charles Pernat, manager of Enea Bastianini and column of the paddock with an experience with few equals, has no doubts as to who is responsible for this confusion that generates ‘saloon’ races in which the riders pay the price. Just Bastianini in the first Sprint of the season at Portimao suffered a fracture of his right scapula after his Ducati was hit by that of Luca Marini. A strike for which the VR46 driver was not penalised. “Dorna’s fault, introduced an epochal change without telling the drivers: doubling the trips means doubling the risk of accidents. They should have started with 6 sprint races, like in F1, and evaluated calmly. Instead, everything and immediately. Too much danger. And too much confusion – declared Pernat as reported by today’s edition of Republic – friend Freddie with Honda was 3 times world champion. But as a judge he’s not up to par: Bagnaia was sanctioned in Jerez, yesterday Marquez and Binder did the same but nobody said anything. Spencer depends on the Fim, President Viegas has to intervene: that’s enough.”

Pernat believes that Marc Marquez has always received a different treatment than the other riders: “Overtaking excites. So let the champions battle it out, only intervening when it clearly goes beyond the limits. Marquez has always been treated differently from the others: he was a character to be launched after Rossi. They let him do everything, he thought everything was allowed to him. Too late to go back.”