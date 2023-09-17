Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 17:58

The Public Ministry of Pernambuco (MPPE) opened two procedures to investigate eight homicides that occurred between the night of Thursday (14) and the early hours of Friday (15) in the municipalities of Camaragibe and Paudalho. The deaths began in Camaragibe, when two police officers who had gone to respond to an incident were murdered.

After the death of the police officers, three brothers of the suspect of murdering the police officers were killed. Then, the suspect’s mother and another woman were also killed.

The eighth person killed was the man suspected of murdering the police officers. According to the governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra, he died in a confrontation with police officers. “The police are already investigating the circumstances in which each of the deaths occurred. The Civil Police Special Operations Group was deployed to conduct these investigations,” said the governor, in a statement on Friday, adding that they were barbaric crimes.

The investigation by the state Public Prosecutor’s Office will be the responsibility of the Special Joint Action Group (Gace) External Control, the 1st Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Camaragibe and the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco).

The MPPE requests expert reports and other documentation relating to the investigations from the Head of the Civil Police, the Military Police Command, the Institute of Criminalistics, the Institute of Legal Medicine and the Secretariat of Social Defense of Pernambuco.