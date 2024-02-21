Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 21:16

The Correia Picanço Hospital, in Recife, Pernambuco, recorded care for 29 patients who were victims of needle sticks during the carnival period, between the 9th and 15th of February, in the State. Exposure to an unknown biological material can put victims at risk of contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

The unit that serves almost 30 patients is a reference in Pernambuco in the care of people living with HIV, meningitis and also cases of exposure to biological material.

According to the State Health Department of the State (SES-PE), which released the balance, 16 patients are female and 13 male.

They were targets of punctures in Recife (13 cases), during the Galo da Madruga block (7 cases) and in Marco Zero (6 cases), and also in Olinda (11 incidents). The locations where five other victims received the needle stick were not informed by the SES.

How the injuries occurred was not clear. Carnival celebrations in the capital of Pernambuco and neighboring Olinda have had reports of needlestick attacks in previous years, which resulted in police reports being filed on those occasions. This year, the dynamics are not yet known.

In a note, the secretary states that patients have already started the post-exposure chemoprophylaxis protocol to biological material, “which consists of clinical care, collection of laboratory tests, prescription and dispensation of HIV Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)”.

All victims will be monitored at the specialized outpatient clinic of the health service itself, and will repeat the same exams 30 and 90 days post-exposure, said the SES, in a note.