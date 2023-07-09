Civil Defense of the State says that 2,862 people were affected by the heavy rains in the State

The Governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), decreed a state of emergency in 12 cities in the South Forest of the State affected by heavy rains. The decree is valid for 60 days. Here’s the full (376 KB).

According to the Civil Defense of Pernambuco, 2,862 people were affected by the heavy rains. Of this total, 2,447 are displaced and 425 are homeless.

The number of dead in landslide of a building in the city of Paulista, metropolitan region of Recife, went up to 14 this Sunday (9.Jul.2023). In the decree, the government informs that measure aims to preserve the “well-being” population and socioeconomic activities.



Read the counties:

Black Water Joaquim Nabuco Bethlehem of Mary Maraial barriers Quipapa Catende Rio Formoso polite Sao Benedito do Sul jackfruit Xexeu

ALAGOAS

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), declared a state of emergency for 180 days in 29 municipalities, also because of the damage caused by heavy rains. According to the Alagoan government, they are 2,085 homeless and 14,338 homeless across the state.