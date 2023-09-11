Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/09/2023 – 17:10

It is not uncommon for young athletes to participate in different sports before deciding which path they will follow in their career. Kawani Sofia Carneiro, 15, from Pernambuco, is an example. In this edition of the Youth Games, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), the girl born in Olinda (PE) and who lives in Paulista (PE) competed in cycling and triathlon – and reached the podium in both.

The competition, which brings together around four thousand athletes between 15 and 17 years old, from public and private schools across the country, continues until the 16th, with the broadcast of TV Brasil (check the schedule for next week at the end of the text).

In the first phase of the event, Kawani competed for medals in cycling. He won three: bronze in the maximum power test (in which athletes pedal a stationary bicycle and whoever exerts the most power wins), silver in the speed test and gold in the resistance test.

“To tell the truth, I wasn’t very confident, because I always had the competitors in mind and I knew they were a little stronger due to their age, but if I’m here it’s because I deserve it. On the last lap [da prova de resistência]I took the left, stayed behind a little and decided on sprint [explosão de velocidade]. I used my head,” said Kawani, on the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) website.

The woman from Pernambuco, however, still had more medals to seek in the recently concluded second phase of the Games, this time in the triathlon, one of the five disciplines that debuted at the event. The young woman reached the podium twice, with a bronze (mixed teams) and a silver (individual). In the latter, Kawani also shone in the sprintnow in the race, overtaking Maria Luiza Oliveira from São Paulo almost at the finish line.

“The last boost came from my coach, Ceça, who was following me the whole time and also the fans who helped me a lot. I can’t lie: I didn’t really believe in myself, but thanks to my coaches and my fans, I got this medal”, celebrated the young woman.

From ball to bicycle

Kawani had already accumulated medals in national grassroots competitions in cycling and triathlon before the Youth Games. The results qualified her to be included in the Bolsa Atleta (federal individual sponsorship program), in the Student category. She also receives the Athlete Scholarship from the state of Pernambuco. In her childhood, however, the sport that enchanted her was different. A Sport fan, she started playing football at the age of six.

“I wanted to be a Marta. She will always be a reference for me, just like Formiga, and she has a place in my heart for this sport. Then I went swimming, because my brother had asthma and my mother was very afraid that I would have it. So, she wanted us all to swim as it helps to improve. But I discovered cycling and in 2019, precisely at the Youth Games, in Blumenau [SC], I got three medals. It was then that my passion for cycling became louder”, recalled the Pernambuco native.

The girl combines the routine of waking up early and taking the bus to and from school with swimming training, three times a week, and activities at coach Ceça’s house, where she pedals on the fixed roller, a piece of equipment fixed to the axle of the rear wheel of the bicycle to ensure stability, which compensates for the difficulty of exercising on the road.

“Her family is very humble, she helps her mother with the Bolsa Atleta. What we can do is come together, [auxiliar com] sporting equipment, things she doesn’t yet have of her own. Thank God, she got the state and federal scholarships, due to her merit”, highlighted Ceça, in a video published on the Time Brasil channel on YouTube.

Despite standing out in two sports, the time has come for Kawani to decide which one will provide the best path towards his dream of representing Brazil in the Olympics. According to Ciça, the young woman has no doubt that the future is on the bike.

“Kawani is born and has a bright future. Whatever she dedicates herself to, she will develop well. We are entering the maturation phase, where we have to choose specific tests, as it is not possible to be good at everything. If you want to think about the Brazilian team, you can’t embrace the world. And today she is aware that her specialization is in cycling”, concluded the coach.

Final stretch

The second phase of the Youth Games came to an end this Sunday (10). Starting on Tuesday (12), the final stage of the event begins, with seven disciplines: fencing, archery, beach volleyball, swimming, open water, handball and basketball.

TV Brasil broadcasts

Tuesday (12)

9am – swimming

Wednesday (13)

9am – swimming

Thursday (14)

9am – swimming

4pm – beach volleyball finals

Saturday (16)

11am – handball finals