All schools in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow (Lucknow Schools) have been allowed to open classes from 9th to 12th amidst growing cases of Coronavirus Latest News in UP. With this, it has been said that all the guidelines related to Corona have to be responsibly complied with. Not only this, those who have taken a little relaxation in the guidelines will be taken action under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

In addition to the Containment Zone in UP, schools of all boards will open from October 19. Schools will be opened phase wise. In the first phase, schools from class 9 to 12 will be opened. Written consent of parents will be required to come to school. No child will be forced to come to school, parents who do not want to send to school, their children’s classes will continue to run online as before. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma gave this information on Saturday. In this regard, the Department of Secondary Education has also issued the mandate and guidelines.

‘Strict adherence to guidelines’

Dr. Dinesh Sharma said that schools have to strictly follow the guidelines. Classes will operate in two shifts. Class 9 and 10 will be taught in the first shift while classes 11 and 12 will be studied in the second shift. On the first day in class, only 50 percent of the students will be called. The remaining 50 percent the next day. The rotation will continue like this.