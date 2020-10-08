The domestic taxi market is agitated again as regulatory controversy continues. At the end of September, a working group at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, which includes the main taxi aggregators, proposed its list of amendments to the bill being considered in the State Duma. Among the most discussed proposals is the introduction of subsidiary liability of aggregators in the event of an accident in the amount of up to 2 million rubles. But there is another important point in the document: the participants expressed their disagreement with the proposal to limit the number of taxis in the regions. Legislators’ intentions look good: they want to take the market under tighter control in order to reduce the number of illegal taxi drivers, increase driver earnings, reduce congestion and reduce competition between taxis and public transport. In fact, this could turn into a serious crisis.

Moscow is in the lead

In Moscow and the Moscow Region, taxis are an integral part of the lives of many people. About 900 thousand people use their services every day. Short business routes, “last mile” trips and exits to the center are easier to take by taxi than by car – the average distance is 10.8 km.

Active demand stimulates services to improve the quality of services. Car pick-up time in the capital is about 5 minutes. The park is being renovated, and now it is one of the youngest in Europe. The city subsidizes up to 15% of the cost of new cars, and from 2012 to 2019, RUB 0.9 billion in subsidies was issued in Moscow. Almost 70% of the capital’s vehicle fleet was modernized due to this.

The scale of growth and quality of services allowed Moscow to become one of the leading cities in the development of taxis in the world. At the end of 2019, a Consortium of International Experts conducted an analysis: the development of taxis was considered, including in New York, London, Singapore, Paris, Shanghai, Tokyo and Istanbul. The Russian capital turned out to be one of the best in terms of delivery time and age of cars.

State control or the hand of the market?

As world experience shows, there are two options for regulating the taxi market: progressive and conservative. Progressive is used, for example, in London and Singapore. The number of licenses is not limited there, but strict requirements are imposed on the professionalism of drivers, age, medical examinations are carried out, qualification exams are taken. The condition of the car is also taken seriously. The authorities of Istanbul took a different path: the prices for licenses acting there make their acquisition absolutely impossible.

Practice shows that in the case of a progressive control option, the car delivery time is more than halved and the cost of the trip is reduced by about the same. In cities with a conservative model, the level of illegal traffic as a result is almost 50%.

Russia still faces a choice: legislators want to give regions the right to introduce quotas on the number of permits, industry representatives are against. The example of Istanbul shows that the negative consequences of such a decision are not limited to an increase in the number of gray taxi drivers. This scheme leads to the destruction of the market.

Istanbul: tight regulation in action

In Istanbul, taxi quotas have been valid for more than a dozen years. If in 1996 the license price was about $ 100 thousand, today it exceeds $ 350 thousand (almost 27 million rubles). Less than 5% of taxi drivers buy out the right to work, mostly they rent licenses from owners – large businessmen and politicians. The rental cost (almost $ 100 thousand rubles per month), the price of gasoline, unforeseen expenses for fines lead to the fact that the driver’s income is only 10% of the cost of the trip and he is not at all interested in keeping his car in order.

As a result, if in 1966 there were 7.8 taxis per thousand inhabitants in Istanbul, then by 2019 this number dropped to 1.2. At the same time, the number of cars remained the same, no one wants to buy a license at such a high price. And the population of Istanbul has grown sevenfold.

In 2015-2017, Uber entered the Istanbul market, and as a result, the cost of licenses fell by 6%. But this was followed by a ban on the company’s work in Istanbul, and today already half of the city’s taxi market is “in the shadow”.

Choosing a path

We started with the fact that today a huge part of Moscow residents use taxi services. Passengers are mostly satisfied with the service, the number of accidents per million kilometers this year has decreased by 28%. The average cost per kilometer of travel in relation to the average salary in the city is 0.05%. Below is only in Singapore and Shanghai. Over time, the availability and convenience of taxis and public transport will lead to abandonment of your car and will help to effectively solve problems with road congestion. In this sense, we are still far from the balance – taxis account for only 3% of the total volume of trips in Moscow, that is, the market must develop further.

At the discussion of the problem of regulation of the taxi market, which took place in the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), the head of the Department for Regulation of Communications and Information Technologies of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Elena Zayeva said: “The market has formed and, judging by its growth, it has developed and is developing well. Therefore, when introducing regulation, which, of course, should be, it is necessary to take into account the technologies and the ways in which this market lives. They cannot be changed for the convenience of supervision. “

The introduction of strict quotas, which they are talking about in the State Duma, we see as just the instrument, the need for which comes not from the industry, but from the supervisory authorities. We hope that our legislators will take into account not only the international experience of taxi regulation, which seeks to liberalize restrictive functions, but also the opportunities provided by the digitalization of the economy based on modern innovative technological and software advances.

Author – Chairman of the Committee of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Development of Taxi Transportation

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author