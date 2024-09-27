NYT: US intelligence warned against allowing Ukraine to penetrate deep into the Russian Federation

US intelligence officials believe that allowing Ukraine to use long-range American weapons to strike deep into Russian territory will provoke a forceful response from the Russian side. In their opinion, this could change the course of hostilities, writes The New York Times, citing sources.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously made it clear that if Kyiv strikes deep into Russian territory with Western weapons, Moscow will regard this as an attack by NATO, the intelligence service indicated that Russia will take tough measures against the United States and allies in response. Thus, strikes on American territory, which will cause casualties, cannot be ruled out.

Another possible scenario for the development of events was the activation of saboteurs in Europe, who will begin to organize arson and raids on American and European military bases. At the same time, intelligence officers consider the first scenario to be more likely.

Photo: John Hamilton/US Army/AP

Permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia was called not affecting the course of the conflict

The newspaper’s source believes that the approval of strikes by Kyiv’s Western allies against the Russian Federation will not change the course of the conflict, since the next supply of weapons has not been discussed, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) currently have an extremely limited supply. It is also unknown how many long-range missiles Ukraine’s allies will be able to transfer to it in the future. It is known that Kyiv was provided with three types of long-range missile systems – the American ATACMS, the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP.

The intelligence officers shift responsibility to American President Joe Biden. At the moment, it is unknown what his response to the request of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be. At the same time, how writes The New York Times, even if Biden approves permission to strike deep into the Russian Federation, it is possible that Kyiv will not be able to present new weapons, since the US military itself has a limited supply of missiles and they need to have a reserve for their own potential military needs.

Related materials:

The White House reported that no announcements are expected about a change in the US approach to strikes deep into the Russian Federation.

The day before, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that announcements about a change in the US approach on the issue of the use of long-range weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation following the meeting between Biden and Zelensky, which took place the same evening, are not expected. During the negotiations, the US leader announced a new package of military assistance worth $2.4 billion and promised to transfer to Kyiv another $5.5 billion already allocated by the US Congress.

At the same time, on the same day, Biden instructed the Pentagon to give Kyiv long-range guided bombs (Joint Standoff Weapon – JSOW). Their transfer will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to increase the range of strikes within the range of Ukrainian aviation.