There are three cases in which a driver can challenge a speeding ticket. Details were told by the portal “Autogaze“.

So, when you receive several fines for speeding, the author of the material advises you to check the time of the violation. According to experts, this may be one violation, but filmed from several nearby cameras. In this case, the offense can be appealed.

You can also appeal the fine in the case of an expired certificate of metrological verification of the photofixation complex. This can be useful if the speed limit has been changed on the roads and new signs have been installed, but the camera continues to record violations according to the old regime.

In addition, you can try to challenge the fine if there was no sign 8.23 ​​“Photo and video recording” on the road. However, do not forget that the sign should not be in front of each camera, it is usually installed before entering a certain section of the road.

On January 29, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia said that a fine for violation of traffic rules can be canceled on the basis of these complexes of photo and video recording, if this happened, for example, in bad weather.

On January 19, it was reported that in 11 months of 2020, cameras recorded more than 137 million violations of traffic rules by Russian motorists. This is 16% more than in the same period last year – 115.2 million.

Locations of complexes for automatic photo and video recording of violations are determined and agreed by the traffic police departments at the regional level based on the results of accidents in the constituent entities of Russia.