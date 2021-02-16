LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) – Tigerluxone, which belongs to the sphere of influence of the British investment fund Permira, has parted with a package of Teamviewer shares (TeamViewer). The 13.2 million shares were sold to institutional investors for 44.50 euros each, the company announced on Tuesday evening in Luxembourg. The software company’s closing price in the main Xetra business was EUR 46.50. The share was temporarily quoted at its highest level since the beginning of August 2020.

The sold papers correspond to 6.6 percent of the total Teamviewer share capital, it said in the announcement. However, with around 20 percent, it remains the company’s largest shareholder.

Previously, the Bloomberg news agency reported on the sales intentions. The Teamviewer share price had then fallen by almost four percent on the Tradegate trading platform./he