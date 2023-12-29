Chemical Geology: Permian extinction linked to volcanic eruptions

Scientists at Nanjing University in China have shown that the mass extinction of marine organisms in the Permian period is associated with a decrease in oxygen levels due to volcanic eruptions. Research results published in the journal Chemical Geology.

Experts analyzed sediment samples obtained from the Zhigao quarry in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River. A mercury anomaly associated with a carbon isotope peak was identified. This peak is interpreted as being caused by massive releases of carbon into the atmosphere, likely due to volcanic eruptions.

Indeed, the increase in carbon isotope levels coincides with volcanic activity in the Emeishan traps, a vast area of ​​flood basalts that form a large igneous province of more than 250 thousand square kilometers.

Geochemical data and a decrease in the abundance of calcareous algae and fusuline foraminifera in the samples indicate marine anoxia and more pronounced stratification of the water column. Under such conditions, zones of oxygen deficiency likely formed, which prevented the survival of organisms.