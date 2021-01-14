The corona virus is spreading inexorably in Germany. Many people have already survived the disease, but report different long-term and long-term effects.

The Coronavirus pandemic holds Germany still firmly under control. The level of new infections and deaths remains high – despite a complete lockdown and tough corona rules. Nonetheless, tens of millions of people around the world are infected with the Coronavirus already survived. In Baden-Württemberg alone, it is estimated that 219,676 people recovered from Covid 19 disease (as of January 13, 2021), such as echo24.de* in the current Corona ticker for Baden-Württemberg* reported.

The number of unreported cases is still high, also because SARS-CoV-2 often causes little or no symptoms. But not infrequently those who have recovered complain Covid patients about persistent symptoms and long-term consequences. Can we now expect lifelong long-term consequences for millions of people worldwide?

Coronavirus Germany: How patients feel after Covid-19 – consequential damage is often unknown

Overall, there is still little left Late and long-term consequences one Corona infection known. But as the pandemic progresses, researchers are finding out more and more about the course of the disease and its consequences Covid-19 patients out. Patterns and relationships become recognizable. According to focus.de many patients report health problems long after their recovery.

In Italy, a survey of 143 clinic patients found that 87 percent of those recovered were still 60 days after they first appeared Covid-19 symptoms have one or more symptoms. These include above all exhaustion (53 percent) and Shortness of breath (43 percent), but also joint and chest pain, cough and loss of smell.

Because the virus not only attacks the lungs, but also other organs and nerves. Other studies seem to confirm this finding. The Late or long-term consequences are also called Long Covid or as Post-Covid Syndrome designated. As Focus Online further reported, not only people who have had a severe course of Covid-19 suffer from the long-term effects. Even people with a mild course complain of dizziness or a lack of concentration.

Long-term effects and long-term effects of Covid-19: US research divides disease into three phases

For those caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 triggered Disease Covid-19 and the resulting long-term consequences, US researchers now describe several phases in the journal “Jama”.

US researchers determine 3 phases of Covid-19. © Jama / S. Deblina Datta et al.

1. Acute phase: Covid-19 Typical symptoms of a acute illness with Covid-19 are shortness of breath, cough and fever. The duration of this first phase is usually several days to weeks. Acute According to the researchers, Covid-19 only causes part of the total mortality and complaints. 2. Post-acute phase: hyperinflammatory disease Even if someone survives an acute Sars-CoV-2 infection without symptoms, according to scientists, they could still suffer from secondary diseases. Because: from two weeks afterwards one could hyperinflammatory disease consequences. In plain language: Inflammatory processes arise from an excessive immune reaction. This can cause organs to fail or be damaged, in addition to the lungs, for example, the kidneys and heart. This overreaction of the immune system was first known mainly in children, as it has similarities with the so-called Kawasaki syndrome* Has. It now bears the name MIS-C for children (“Children”) or MIS-A for adults (“Adults”). Patients with MIS-C or MIS-A usually have antibodies, but their PCR test is already negative. 3. Long-term inflammatory and viral consequences The third phase begins around four weeks after infection. How long this can last has not yet been researched. The phase shows up in several types of long-term effects, including Tiredness, breathlessness, chest or body pain. Patients who experienced a symptom-free phase one course can also be affected.

Coronavirus in Germany: Be careful with the term “late and long-term consequences” – symptoms can recede

According to scientific knowledge Late and long-term consequences have the most varied of characteristics. The researchers explain it with organ damage caused by the acute phase or as a result of long-lasting inflammatory reactions in the body. Physical or psychological weakness due to a long-term or severe course of the illness are also possible. So does it mean that millions of people will struggle with long-term and long-term effects?

"One should be careful with the statement: This is permanent damage," warns Peter Berlit, General Secretary of the German Society for Neurology. "We will not be able to provide a valid answer to the question of possible late damage until 2021 at the earliest. Fortunately, neurological symptoms can regress for up to a year."

