Long-term unemployed for years – 30 years after unification, East Germans are particularly often stuck in Hartz IV in many regions. In the social east-west comparison there are also clear changes.

The Federal Ministry of Labor has announced how much money Hartz IV recipients will receive from January 1, 2021. The rates will be increased more than previously known. Young people between the ages of 14 and 17 benefit in particular.

I.In many eastern German regions, the unemployed are often stuck in Hartz IV for longer than in large parts of western Germany. In East Germany, for example, almost 189,000 unemployed people have been receiving Hartz IV for four years or more – 54.1 percent of unemployed recipients of basic social security benefits. In West Germany there were 468,000 of these people, only 45.6 percent. This is shown by statistics from the Federal Employment Agency, which the left in the Bundestag drew attention to.

Across Germany, there were almost 656,000 unemployed who received Hartz IV for four years or more – 47.8 percent. At the end of last year there were a total of around 1.025 million unemployed, employable Hartz IV recipients in the west and a good 348,000 in the east.

The differences are great from country to country. The largest proportion of unemployed with at least four years of basic security was found in Brandenburg at 57 percent, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (55.3 percent). In Bavaria only 37.3 percent of the unemployed were on a long-term basis. The western German state with the largest proportion of long-term recipients of basic security is North Rhine-Westphalia with 49.4 percent.

The range of those affected is enormous with a benefit receipt of 4 years and longer among all unemployed Hartz IV recipients at the regional level of the districts. It ranges from just 16.8 percent in Eichstätt and 17.3 percent in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm – to 67 percent each in Görlitz and Oberspreewald-Lausitz. While there are 47 people in Eichstätt and 42 people in Pfaffenhofen, 4437 in the Görlitz district and 2128 in Oberspreewald-Lausitz.

Left MP Sabine Zimmermann said: “Especially in East Germany we often have to deal with hardened long-term unemployment and abandoned regions in which there is little movement in the labor market.” The labor market expert therefore pleaded for a strong, publicly funded employment sector.

In the social field, however, there have also been significant changes between East and West over the past few years. This can be seen, for example, in the risk of impoverishment. The so-called at-risk-of-poverty rate rose between 2009 and 2019 in all western federal states and in Berlin. In the eastern German states, however, this percentage of people with relatively low incomes fell.

According to the Federal Statistical Office in Bremen, the share of people at risk of poverty increased the most: in 2019, almost one in four people was at risk of poverty; in 2009 it was only one in five. The numbers have also increased significantly in Hesse, where the proportion rose from 12.4 to 16.1 percent, and in North Rhine-Westphalia, where there was an increase from 15.2 to 18.5 percent. In Berlin the share is almost unchanged at around 19 percent.

The nationwide largest decline was in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – from 23.1 percent of people at risk of poverty in the population in 2009 to 19.4 percent in 2019. Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt each recorded a decrease of 2.3 percentage points to 17.2 or 19.5 percent.