B.Unhealth Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants permanent special rights for fighting pandemics. This emerges from the “Draft of a Third Law for the Protection of the Population in an Epidemic Situation of National Concern”. In itself, Spahn had only been granted extensive rights to intervene until the end of March 2021, but now the Federal Ministry of Health has presented a draft law to stabilize the statutory authorizations.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

Specifically, the aim is to enact nationwide protective measures on the basis of a statutory ordinance of the Ministry of Health on national and international travel. The ministry could then prohibit airlines, train lines or bus companies from transporting people from risk areas, provided that the return journey of German citizens is still secured, or oblige them to report sick passengers. They could also be forced to forward passenger lists and seating plans to the relevant authorities. The comparable regulations set out in the Infection Protection Act are only valid for a limited period. The new law would stabilize them and extend them to other pathogens or viruses.





According to the draft law, travelers from foreign corona risk areas who want to go to Germany could be required to submit a “digital entry registration” in which they provide the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with detailed information on their whereabouts ten days before and ten days after entry to have to do. They also have to put up with a medical examination by the responsible authorities to rule out a possible corona infection or infection with another pathogen. Anyone who undertakes “avoidable trips” to foreign risk areas is then not entitled to compensation for the loss of service that they incur due to the mandatory quarantine. Exceptions should only be made in “exceptional circumstances” such as the birth of one’s own child or the death of a close relative. Vacation trips and “postponable business trips” are cited as expressly avoidable.

If vaccination or testing is necessary to protect the population from the risk of a serious communicable disease, the draft law states that not only insured persons but also non-insured persons should be entitled to it, provided there is a corresponding ordinance. The draft law is currently being coordinated between the individual ministries. It should come to the cabinet around the end of October, after which it could be passed by the Bundestag. Even if that happened unexpectedly quickly, it could not come into force until November at the earliest.

Even if the Bundestag is granted the right to “amend or repeal relevant ordinances”, there is increasing resistance among parliamentarians. The leader of the Green Group, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, has spoken out against it and has called for a debate in the Bundestag. “We have to bring that back to the German Bundestag, a decision has to be made there,” she said on Second German Television.

Kubicki sees democracy as damaged

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) currently sees the Bundestag as “switched off” and democracy damaged. Previously, the FDP chairman Christian Lindner had demanded that the corona situation “should not be overdramatized”. But not only the opposition, also the governing parties see the actions of the grand coalition with increasing skepticism. Bundestag Vice-President Thomas Oppermann (SPD) said that only parliament could “ensure the necessary acceptance of the necessary measures through an open debate and careful consideration”. The deputy Union parliamentary group leader Carsten Linnemann (CDU) spoke of a “worrying development”.

While the enthusiasm for the special rights of the health minister at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be limited, the CSU expressly welcomed the proposed law. That said the CSU chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder after a virtual board meeting of his party. Spahn has “backing” from Bavaria. Söder rejected criticism from parliamentarians that the parliaments should decide more in the fight against corona. The parliaments would be involved in all laws. Respect for the constitutional order also means that there are laws that regulate “statutory powers for the respective executive”.

In this context, Söder sharply criticized the FDP. He called on her to “think again whether the course she is imposing on herself together with the AfD is really the right one for the country”. Looking for excuses to bypass pandemic measures does not do justice to the situation. Liberal heads of government like Mark Rutte in the Netherlands also showed this. He decided on the “toughest concepts”.