Ciudad Juarez.- With the aim of strengthening the capacities for analysis and action in interventions in human mobility, the Permanent Seminar on Human Mobility 2024 will begin this Friday in Ciudad Juárez. Those interested have until today to register to participate in the training space that will be carried out in collaboration with the Government of the State of Chihuahua, the State Population Council (Coespo), the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), the Doctorate in Psychology of the UACJ, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Jesuit Refugee Service (SJR) Mexico. The seminar “is aimed at anyone who is interested in the subject, but we are emphasizing that those responsible for shelters register,” reported Alejandra Corona, head of JRS in Ciudad Juárez. She reported that it will be free and will last 44 hours, in which three modules will be taught digitally every Friday and Saturday, except for the first and last presentations, for which shelter managers from Tijuana and Mexico City have also registered. She reported that the seminar had already been held with other topics and that this time it is being held in response to the needs of the shelters to receive training and within the framework of the national peace agenda of JRS Mexico. The inauguration will take place this Friday, August 30 at 9:00 a.m. in building X of the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA) of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), where from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the first module will begin with the topic Global Panorama of Migrations. Other topics will include: Theories on internal and international migration, Constituent elements and typologies of migration policies, Analysis of migration policy and challenges in Mexico, Context in Mexico and the United States, and Public policy and collective action regarding the management of migration flows. The seminar is designed to be taught to a population of 30 to 45 students, who must have a computer and internet access. Those interested can register through the internet link https://forms.gle/ffGa2byXXh9wMsHj8.