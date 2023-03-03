The process to obtain permanent residence, also known as a Green Card, can be a long and exhausting process. However, it is not enough just to get the long-awaited ‘green card’ to reside in the United States.

It is important that you know what are the responsibilities to which you are committed as a permanent resident in the North American country, as well as be aware of What could be the causes for which you could lose your residence.

The Green Card or permanent residence card is one of the most important steps in the immigration process to live and work in the United States.

This credit card-sized document allows the person to enjoy various rights, but is not yet considered a US citizen. For this it is necessary to obtain citizenship by naturalization.

There are many ways to get the permanent resident card, one of the most common is the family petitions and marriage residences.

The process is not the same for all cases, and it can take from a few months to even 20 yearsTherefore, once you have obtained this immigration status, it is important that you do everything possible to maintain it.

The Immigration and Nationality Act establishes in sections 212 and 237 all the causes for which a person could lose their permanent resident status.

What commitments do I have now that I am a resident?

This new legal immigration status is also accompanied by new commitments that the person must fully comply with, such as paying taxes and notifying housing mobilization authorities.

Another of the duties that you must fulfill is renew the card from time to time, generally every ten years.

In case you don’t you could be subject to losing your immigration status. Likewise, if the document is lost or destroyed, a new one must be requested and the loss notified.

For what reasons could I lose the Green Card?

exist three general grounds for which a foreigner residing in the United States may lose their immigration status. These are:– Fraud

– Crime

– abandonment

Loss of immigration status due to fraud

The immigration authorities will remove the immigration status of a migrant for the cause of fraud in the event that they are proven irregular actions before, during or after the process application and obtaining the Green Card.

It is considered fraud to have married for convenience for the purpose of obtaining residency and lie or hide information relevant in the forms

That is why the immigration authorities recommend being honest at all times and providing as much truthful information as possible about your situation, as well as Do not use false identities and indicate criminal records.

Otherwise, you could be subject to investigations for lying or withholding information, both of which are considered actions deserving of removal from residency.

Once the fraud is detected, the permanent residence is lost and also begins deportation proceedings.

Loss of immigration status due to non-compliance with the law

The loss of permanent resident status under this ground occurs when the person is found guilty of crimes both immigration and within the judicial system US.

This also applies if the person has a criminal record, which would aggravate their immigration situation in the event that there was none. previously notified to the authorities.

The categories to consider within the crimes for which you could lose your permanent residence are:

– Aggravated crimes

– Crimes of immoral conduct.

In these cases it is very likely that the person will be prosecuted, sentenced and, after serving the sentence, lose permanent residence and be deported to their country of origin.

To live and work in the United States permanently, you will need a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card). Photo: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

Loss of immigration status due to abandonment

One of the obligations for those citizens who are permanent residents of the United States is, of course, habitually reside in the territory.

The loss of the Green Card due to abandonment occurs when the immigrant does not comply with this obligation and spends more than 180 days outside the country North American.

When the stay outside the United States is greater than 180 days but less than one year, then the person is considered to have abandoned their permanent residence. However, within these periods you can present the reasons for the absence and prove to the authorities the intention to return.

In cases of stay for more than 1 year but less than two, an entry permit will be required. You can also apply for a special visa, but to obtain it it is necessary to comply with a strict selection process.

exist special cases where the person does not present any problem for stays longer than two years. Among these is if it is a spouse or minor children or US military personnel.

If the Green Card is lost due to abandonment, it is necessary start the process again application for permanent residence and wait for the result residing outside the country.

Remember that only an immigration judge has the authority to revoke permanent resident status.

Information to take into account

If you have permanent residence and return from any trip outside the country, you will be interviewed by customs officials.

Remember that only an immigration judge is the only one with the authority to revoke permanent resident status.

If upon arrival from international travel one of the immigration officers requires you to sign Form I-407, you must refuse to sign it.



This document known as Abandonment of LPR Status means that, with your signature, you voluntarily give up your US residence. The person is not required to sign this document and if they do, they will be barred from entering the United States.

