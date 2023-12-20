Millions of Colombians dream of the possibility of finding a new life in the north of the continent. But for some the United States is not the option, but Canadaand the good news is that there is a program to obtain permanent residence.

The Canadian government published a guide so that Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans can apply for permanent residence, which would mean being able to stay and work legally in the country of the Maple Leaf.

Since November it had been announced that there would be a program for citizens of the aforementioned countries, and now the Canada Immigration Department has made it official, according to W radius.

Whoever receives positive authorization for their application through this program will have access to most of the social benefits that Canadian citizens obtain, for example: having social security, health care coverage, plus they will be able to work or study and live in any city.

Besides, those who obtain permanent residence They will later be able to apply for Canadian citizenship. However, authorities have made it clear that beneficiaries of this program will not be able to vote, run for political office, or obtain jobs that require high-level security.

Which Colombians are eligible for Canadian permanent residence?

As we already mentioned, This program is only available for citizens of Colombia, Venezuela or Haiti Therefore, the first step is to demonstrate that you have said nationality. However, it is not necessary to reside in those countries; you can reside in Central, South America, the Caribbean or Mexico.

For obtain permanent residence of Canada You must be the spouse, child, grandchild, parent, grandparent or sibling of a Canadian citizen or someone with permanent residence.

Colombians can migrate to Canada.

You must demonstrate that you intend to reside in a province or territory other than Quebec.

You must present a non-criminal background letter, medical examinations, in addition to sharing biometric information and, if said documentation is not provided in French or English, a translation must be performed by an authorized professional.

To apply, if you meet the above requirements, you must complete an online form and upload the files to the application portal. Permanent Residence of the Government of Canada. It is important to pay attention to be sure that everything is completed, otherwise the application will be rejected. Finally you have to sign online and share a current email.

Then we will have to wait for the response from the authorities who could request more information.