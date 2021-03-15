Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe (CE) Ivan Soltanovsky revealed the consequences of the country’s withdrawal from the organization. He stated this in an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

He recalled that in the arsenal of the Council of Europe there are over 200 conventions and additional protocols, Russia has joined 68 of them. “These tools work in the interests of our country and its citizens. Withdrawal from the organization will lead to withdrawal from the conventions – this is an automatic process, ”the permanent representative said. According to him, the European Convention on Human Rights in this case will not be an exception.

Soltanovsky also added that he would have to forget about Moscow’s participation in the partial agreements of the Council of Europe. He explained that these are agreements to combat corruption and co-production of films.

Earlier, the head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, said that Russia could withdraw from the Council of Europe if disagreements with European countries grew. He recalled that earlier the Russian delegation had suspended its work within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and “nothing tragic happened.” At the same time, the senator is sure that in the current situation, with the escalation of the conflict, one should “not get excited and act in stages.”