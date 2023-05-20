The United States and allies failed to present Russia and Syria as pariahs at the review conference of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW, said on May 19.

The fifth special session of the Conference of the States Parties to Review the Operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention was held in The Hague on May 15-19, but the parties could not adopt the final document due to disagreements. According to Shulgin, Westerners sharply politicized the work of the conference and raised topics that had nothing to do with it.

“However, the Americans, the British and the French failed to present Russia and Syria as outcasts of the international community and turn most of the delegations against us, persuade them to attack the Russian Federation. Despite the most severe pressure, calls to isolate Russia and curtail cooperation with us, there is still a solid core of countries that is interested in maintaining a normal level of cooperation with the Russian Federation, ”said the permanent representative TASS.

He added that the position of the Russian Federation is shared by many states of the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, which inspires some hope that the situation will improve over time.

“Russia is not alone. We have support, and this is certainly a fact. (…) And in general, you know, the impression is that the delegations for the most part are tired of the politicization imposed by the Americans, the system of rules imposed by them, with which they are trying to replace international law. It is here that they replace the provisions of the chemical convention with their rules,” the diplomat explained.

In March, Alexander Shulgin said that Russia was opposed to universalizing the activities of the OPCW’s accusatory mechanism. Then it became known that the Western delegations were thinking about the need for this decision.

On February 6, Russia and Syria once again confirmed the categorical inadmissibility of the use of chemical weapons by anyone and under any pretext.

On January 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Western countries used the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIG) to justify their own aggression in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Moscow and a number of other countries do not intend to cooperate with the OPCW, since they do not consider this organization legitimate.