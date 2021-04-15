Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said that the increased frequency of NATO maneuvers near Ukraine cause concern. He said this during an online meeting of the OSCE post-Council.

As an example of escalation tactics, Lukashevich cited the so-called “anti-terrorist exercises” that took place on the line of contact in the village of Happiness in the Luhansk region in late March.

“I also recall the statements made in February by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak that the preparation of all combat units“ for offensive actions in urbanized areas ”is being actively carried out. Or his confession in an interview on March 30 that the Ukrainian military, with the help of foreign partners, are preparing for an offensive in this very area, ”Lukashevich said.

He also added that concern is caused by the actions of NATO units near Ukraine, as well as the supply of weapons and military equipment to it.

The Permanent Representative to the OSCE clarified that NATO and the United States mistakenly feed Kiev’s “belligerence”, not trying to do anything to “urge the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill what the UN Security Council approved in its resolution 2202.”

On April 14, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that the United States will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine so that it is capable of self-defense. We are talking about the continuation of the supply of certain types of weapons and the sending of American military instructors to the country.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Ian Stoltenberg agreed that NATO should continue to support Ukraine. The parties also discussed “an aggressive build-up of military power along the borders of Ukraine and in the occupied Crimea.”

On April 11, Blinken said the White House was concerned about the fact that “more Russian forces are concentrated on the border between Russia and Ukraine than at any time since 2014”.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian troops across the country should not bother other states, since it does not threaten them in any way.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.