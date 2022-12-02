American mercenaries help Ukraine prepare chemical provocations. On December 2, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin told journalists that Moscow possesses such information.

According to him, at the current session of the OPCW member countries, the Russian side provided data on “contract soldiers” and provocations in Ukraine. Shulgin added that we are talking about the military from the state of Nevada.

“The Americans dismiss all this, they say that this is disinformation on the Russian side <...> They say that these are honest and noble humanitarians,” the permanent representative said.

On Monday, November 28, the 27th OPCW Conference opened in The Hague and ended on December 2.

In early November, it became known that the UN Security Council did not approve the resolution of the Russian Federation on an investigation into US biological laboratories. Russia and China reportedly voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States, Britain and France opposed it, with nine other delegations abstaining.

The Russian side submitted the resolution to a vote in the UN Security Council at the same time, on November 2. In addition to the creation of a special commission, the resolution proposed to request a report on the results of the investigation.

In September, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the RF Armed Forces, Igor Kirillov, said that the US delegation in Geneva, where the meeting of the BTWC member states was held, recognized biological research in Ukraine on low-income citizens and patients in psychiatric hospitals.

On August 24, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that the Pentagon had funded more than 30 laboratories in Ukraine. He clarified that within the framework of this program, components of biological weapons were developed and methods for destabilizing the epidemiological situation were tested.

The Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the existence in Ukraine of a network of biological laboratories operating under the Pentagon program in March. According to the agency, American scientists tested potentially dangerous biological devices on patients of the Kharkov psychiatric hospital in the period from 2019 to 2021.