Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe will lead to the country’s automatic withdrawal from a number of conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as partial agreements of the organization. On March 14, Ivan Soltanovsky, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe, spoke about this.

“In the arsenal of the Council of Europe there are over 200 conventions and additional protocols that regulate a wide variety of areas. Russia joined 68 of them. These tools work in the interests of our country and its citizens. Withdrawal from the Organization will result in withdrawal from conventions – this is an automatic process. Of course, not all of them, but we will certainly be deprived of the opportunity to participate in most of them, ”he said in an interview“Nezavisimaya gazeta“.

Soltanovsky also explained that Russia is a party to nine so-called partial agreements that specialize in a specific area, for example, the fight against corruption. If Russia leaves the organization, “this will also have to be forgotten.”

Earlier on March 15, it was reported that the head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Hendrik Dams will visit Moscow on March 15-16, where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the Russian delegation to PACE by Petr Tolstoy and its participants, as well as with representatives of public organizations.

On March 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Russia’s readiness to work in the Council of Europe. On February 28, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky noted that the Russian Federation, from the moment of joining the Council of Europe, is aimed at active cooperation, and information about the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the organization is an unsubstantiated rumor.

Experts believe that the reason for the possible exclusion of Russia from the Council of Europe is the refusal to comply with the requirements of the European Court of Human Rights, which on February 17 demanded the Russian Federation to release blogger Alexei Navalny from custody, in accordance with rule 39 of the court’s rules.

The Russian Ministry of Justice ruled out the possibility of releasing the convict at the request of the European Union, noting that this would be a gross interference in the work of Russian courts.