Iran’s plans to enrich uranium to 60% are regrettable against the backdrop of a return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA). This was announced on April 14 by Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna.

“Further retreats of Iran from the JCPOA are regrettable, especially now, when there has been a return to full implementation of the deal, including both nuclear and sanctions aspects. We have always called on all members of the JCPOA to exercise restraint. As for enrichment up to 60%, this problem will become an integral part of the solution for the complete restoration of the JCPOA, “Ulyanov said. “RIA News”…

He also added that the issue of enriching uranium up to 60% can be resolved if the participants in the nuclear deal can agree on how to restore it as soon as possible.

“Now all attention needs to be focused on a larger task, without being distracted by particulars, because they will all be settled if we agree on how the nuclear deal will be restored in a short time,” added the permanent representative of the Russian Federation.

From April 14, Iran intends to start enriching uranium to 60%. For this, it is planned to install 1,000 new centrifuges at the nuclear facility in Natanz. Tehran has already informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its plans.

In the United States, Iran’s decision has already been called a provocation and reported that they expect the continuation of negotiations on the nuclear deal.

Iran began uranium enrichment with a cascade of advanced IR-4 centrifuges in March 2021. The improved devices were reported to be able to enrich uranium faster and in larger quantities than the first generation IR-1 centrifuges – the only ones allowed by the international Vienna agreement.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015, it assumed the lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting the country’s nuclear program. However, in May 2018, the US pulled out of the deal and reinstated tough sanctions against Tehran. Iran, in turn, announced in 2019 a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement.