Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Headquarters, said on March 31 that the rights of believers are being violated in Ukraine.

He noted that since 2014, the Kiev regime “has set a course for accelerated and forcible assimilation of the multi-million Russian-speaking population.” At the same time, the Russian language, culture and common history were eradicated. Monuments and mass graves were also destroyed.

According to him, against this background, it is not surprising that entire regions of Ukraine decided to return to Russia, “where people can preserve their originality and identity without fear for their own lives.”

“For many days now, a drama has been unfolding on the streets of the Ukrainian capital with an attempt by local authorities to forcibly take away from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) one of the main shrines – the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra – a monastery with more than a thousand years of history. In another fit of Russophobia, the Kyiv authorities set the goal of finally “getting rid of” the UOC – the representative of canonical Orthodoxy in this country, ”Gatilov quotes Telegram channel permanent missions of the Russian Federation to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

Gatilov stressed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) sees “FSB majors in cassocks” in the clergy of the UOC, and “Kremlin agents” in the parishioners. This is used to carry out “persecution of Orthodox believers, justify acts of vandalism, raider seizures of churches and property.”

In addition, Gatilov expressed regret that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has so far not publicly reacted to what is happening with regard to Orthodox believers in Ukraine.

“For our part, I and my colleagues in the permanent mission will continue to point out from the stands of international profile platforms to these and other numerous violations of human rights by the Kiev regime and call for their public condemnation,” Gatilov added.

Earlier, on March 10, a warning was published on the website of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra with the signature of acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra” Alexander Rudnik that the monks of the Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29, 2023.

On the day the Kyiv regime’s ultimatum expired, hundreds of parishioners came to the church. According to Izvestia, on March 29, about 200 people gathered on the street near the temple. Believers are still in the territory. At the same time, armed law enforcement officers are on duty there.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on March 30 that what is happening around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is arbitrariness and a crime. At the same time, Metropolitan Pavel, the governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said that the Ukrainian authorities were joking with fire.

In an interview with Izvestia, the monastery’s abbot stated that the absence of a court decision does not allow any departments and state structures to carry out an inventory on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said that on March 30, the court rejected the UOC’s claim to invalidate the unilateral termination of the lease agreement. He also noted that after that, the government of the country recognized as invalid the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych on the transfer of the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to the UOC for free use. Thus, the management of the property of the Lavra passed to the state.

In turn, the legal department of the UOC stressed that the court did not refuse to satisfy the claim in the case of renting the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, but only rejected this request in order to protect the monastery from illegal invasion while the case was being considered.

On the same day, it became known that the legal department of the canonical UOC would appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, the UN and other organizations to resolve the issue of renting the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. It is noted that according to the constitution of Ukraine, the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of 2013 on the transfer of buildings and structures of the Lavra to the church for free use cannot be canceled by a state authority after execution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 30 that Moscow strongly condemns the pressure on priests in the situation with the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on March 31, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that the Kyiv authorities had a chance to “physically clean up” the UOC. According to him, only the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) should remain in the country. To do this, it is necessary to “legally motivated, hard enough to follow this path.”