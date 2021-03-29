The EU is not interested in the return of refugees to Syria and in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country as long as Bashar al-Assad is in power. The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation in Brussels Vladimir Chizhov told Izvestia about this.

On March 29-30, the European Union, with the mediation of the UN and regional organizations, is already holding the fifth Brussels Donor Conference on Syria.

As Vladimir Chizhov noted, the main task of the upcoming event, as conceived by its organizers, should be to send a signal to the Syrian authorities that “they should not count on a change in the approaches of the Westerners and an end to pressure from them”.

“As you can see, we are not even talking about the creation of conditions for the return of refugees to the country, as well as about the post-conflict reconstruction of the country. According to the same head of European diplomacy, the direction of EU funds for these purposes will become possible only when suitable conditions are ripe. In the understanding of Brussels, this means, first of all, the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power, ”explained the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation.

The diplomat noted: the EU “is far from understanding the importance of the reconstruction of Syria for the long-term stabilization of the situation in this country and in the region as a whole.” In his opinion, we are talking about double standards.

