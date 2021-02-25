Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov did not rule out that Moscow’s response to EU sanctions would be asymmetric. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24“.

He stressed that the Russian Federation will not ignore the unfriendly steps of the EU.

“In case of further destructive actions of the European Union, the Russian Federation will not sit idly by,” Chizhov said.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who visited Moscow on February 4-6, earlier announced his intention to initiate new sanctions against Russia due to the situation with Alexei Navalny. Later it became known that the EU Foreign Ministers agreed on the expansion of personal anti-Russian sanctions. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the decision on sanctions illogical.