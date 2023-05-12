Permanent representative of the Crimea Muradov: after the supply of missiles to Ukraine, Britain risks becoming devastated

Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government Georgy Muradov warned the UK about the risk of remaining a devastated territory from being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

According to the permanent representative of the republic, this will happen after “the Banderites are equipped with British long-range missiles aimed at the Russian Crimea.”

“This conflict had nothing to do with Great Britain,” Muradov stressed, pointing out that the British had lost their instinct for self-preservation because of the countries that ruled them.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea advised London to save the crown, “hardly pulled over the head of the new British monarch.”

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Britain, Ben Wallace, confirmed the sending of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv. “Today I can confirm that the UK is transferring Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine,” the minister said.