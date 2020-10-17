The EU sanctions on the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny have confirmed fears that relations between Russia and the EU will be brought to the lowest level. This was announced on October 17 by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov.

“This decision confirmed our worst fears that relations between Russia and the EU will be brought to their lowest level in recent times,” he said.RIA News“.

Chizhov stressed that Moscow considers these sanctions illegal, like all previous restrictive measures.

On October 15, the European Union and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on six Russian representatives and one organization over the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

They are banned from entering the EU, and their assets in the EU, if any, will be frozen. Thus, Brussels has implemented the “political decision” adopted by the foreign ministers on 12 October.

The list, in particular, includes the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko, the head of the president’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin, as well as the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology.

The Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have promised to respond to the new EU sanctions.

Blogger Alexei Navalny fell ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk, and Navalny himself was hospitalized. Russian doctors stabilized the blogger’s condition, he was taken for treatment to the Berlin clinic Charite, where they told about the discovery of signs of intoxication in a Russian with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, without providing any evidence. Tests taken in Omsk showed the absence of such substances in the blogger’s body.

The German government stated that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Evidence and facts were also not presented. Berlin did not respond to Russia’s requests.