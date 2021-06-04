Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union (EU) Vladimir Chizhov on the sidelines of the SPIEF commented on the association’s call to disconnect Russia from the interbank SWIFT system. His words convey RIA News…

Journalists asked him whether Moscow feels threatened by such statements by Western politicians. “No, we do not feel [угрозы]… But I am sure that even this will not be a disaster for us, ”Chizhov stressed.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin assessed the possible consequences of disconnecting Russia from the system. According to him, this will lead to losses for the company in financial and image terms. The diplomat explained that for the introduction of this measure there must be some very weighty reason, the significance of which will exceed all losses, risks and losses.

The call to disconnect Russia from SWIFT was earlier made by the largest faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP). However, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, later admitted that this is not within the EU’s purview.