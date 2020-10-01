Despite constant statements about the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, the European Union is constantly intruding into the situation in the republic. This was announced on Thursday, October 1, by Russia’s permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov.

“Loudly declaring that the EU is against any external interference, it is actually engaged in this very intervention,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

The Permanent Representative also noted that the complete destabilization of the situation in Belarus is unlikely to meet the interests of the European Union. According to him, the EU also fears that as a result of the current crisis, the republic will become even closer to the Russian Federation.

“Least of all the EU wants Belarus to get even closer to Russia as a result of this crisis,” Chizhov stressed.

He pointed out that even though the union says that they consider the results of the presidential elections to be falsified, they do not break diplomatic relations with this country.

Earlier, on September 29, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that the European Union had managed to launch a mechanism for expanding personal sanctions on Belarus. According to him, the sanctions lists are ready, but there is no consensus on the date of their activation.

On September 21, the foreign ministers of the EU countries could not agree on a list of Belarusian officials against whom the association plans to impose sanctions for falsifying elections, using violence and violating human rights. This decision was blocked by Cyprus, demanding to impose restrictions on Turkey because of its actions in the Mediterranean.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the US were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.