Crimea became part of Russia legally, in accordance with international law. The participants in the OSCE Permanent Council were reminded of this by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, quoted by TASS…

“The peninsula has become an integral part of the Russian Federation as a result of the democratic choice of the people in full accordance with international law,” he said. Lukashevich added that Moscow will always support initiatives that will contribute to sustainable peace and unity.

Former OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that a solution to the conflict in Ukraine should be achieved in accordance with OSCE principles. She also called for full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and Sevastopol.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. In the same year, the United States, EU countries and some other states imposed sanctions against Russia. Kiev considers the territory of the peninsula annexed and accuses Moscow of violating the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The Russian authorities have denied these charges.