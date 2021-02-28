Since joining the Council of Europe (CE), Russia has been aiming at active cooperation, and information about the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the organization is an unsubstantiated rumor. This was announced on February 28 by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky.

“The media regularly circulate rumors that have no real basis that Russia will soon withdraw from the Council of Europe. Such escalation of the situation does not benefit the common cause, “- said Soltanovsky TASS…

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation noted that the coronavirus pandemic has severely limited the organization’s contacts, however, representatives of Russia and the Council of Europe continue to make short bilateral visits. Soltanovsky stressed that cooperation continues, despite the noticeably increased pressure, writes Gazeta.ru…

“Of course, we consider the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the world as a priority topic. We are ready to cooperate with the CE in the field of vaccination and stand for ensuring equal access for everyone to certified vaccines on the European continent, ”he added.

On February 18, the head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Deputy Speaker of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy, expressed the opinion that Russia could be expelled from the Council of Europe against the background of the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny.

As Tolstoy noted, some member states of the Council of Europe, “using Navalny as a kind of sign,” may attempt to initiate a so-called tripartite procedure to expel Russia from the Council of Europe. He stressed that the Russian side is ready for such a decision and will act according to the situation.

The reason for the possible exclusion of Russia from the Council of Europe is considered the refusal to comply with the requirements of the European Court of Human Rights, which on February 17 asked the Russian Federation to release Navalny from custody in accordance with rule 39 of the court’s rules.

The Russian Ministry of Justice ruled out the possibility of releasing the blogger at the request of the European Union, noting that this would be a gross interference in the work of Russian courts. According to Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko, the ECHR’s demand for the blogger’s release is unprecedented.