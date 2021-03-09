Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin called a possible visit of experts to the country in connection with the situation around the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny irrelevant. His words convey TASS…

As Shulgin said, Russia turned to the OPCW with a clearly formulated request, but in response the organization set out “completely unacceptable conditions for interaction.” “The Russian side did not withdraw the proposal to travel to Russia for OPCW experts, but only stated that, given the non-constructive approach of the technical secretariat, it has lost its relevance,” he explained.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment. The oppositionist fell into a coma on August 20 last year, he felt bad during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court overturned Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case for violating the terms of the probation period. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years. He is currently in jail-3 in Kolchugino in the Vladimir region.