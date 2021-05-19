Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday, May 19, that the participants in the talks between the Iranian Joint Commission and the international “five” presume that the United States will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

“All (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France – Ed.) Proceed from the assumption that the United States will return to the deal. It is clear that the Americans must fulfill the main part of the agreements that are now being worked out, ”Ulyanov told reporters following a meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iranian nuclear deal.

Ulyanov also noted that Russia called on Iran to extend the permit for inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Earlier, on May 7, US President Joe Biden said that Iran is showing a serious approach in the negotiations on a nuclear deal in Vienna.

On May 2, according to Bloomberg, during the Vienna talks on the nuclear program, an agreement was reached to lift sanctions on Iran. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi specified that the pressure caused by the sanctions would be removed from the energy, banking and financial sectors.

On April 20, the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell noted the important progress in the implementation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, which was achieved during the negotiations in Vienna. However, a few days earlier, the IAEA confirmed that Iran had begun the process of enriching uranium to 60% at the Natanz facility.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015, it assumed the lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting the country’s nuclear program. However, in May 2018, the US pulled out of the deal and reinstated tough sanctions against Tehran. Iran, in turn, announced in 2019 a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement.